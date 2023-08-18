Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.98

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.98 and traded as low as C$25.85. Tecsys shares last traded at C$26.00, with a volume of 10,875 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$372.23 million, a PE ratio of 182.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.97.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.85 million. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.275299 EPS for the current year.
In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$137,724.96. In other Tecsys news, Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$1,174,431.26. Also, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$137,724.96. Insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
