Teekay (NYSE:TK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company's stock.

Teekay stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 538,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,108. Teekay has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $616.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Teekay by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

