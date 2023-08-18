Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 283,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,213. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also

