Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $268.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NYSE:TFX opened at $221.24 on Friday. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

