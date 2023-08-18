Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.60.
Telefónica Stock Up 0.3 %
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. Analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Telefónica
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
