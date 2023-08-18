Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Arhaus, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $10.07 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

