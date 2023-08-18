Telsey Advisory Group Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $100.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.09. 1,485,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

