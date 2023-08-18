Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE TPX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $42.86. 1,377,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

