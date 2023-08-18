TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Given New C$2.60 Price Target at Cormark

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TeraGo Price Performance

Shares of TeraGo stock opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.42. TeraGo has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

