TerraClassicUSD Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $118.46 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00028428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,264,746 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,812,804 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

