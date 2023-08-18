TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $117.85 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $117.85 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00029273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,256,610 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,801,905 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

