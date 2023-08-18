Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $216.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $686.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

