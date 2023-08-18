Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 428,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 287,722 shares.The stock last traded at $157.39 and had previously closed at $157.31.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $150.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

