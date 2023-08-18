Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) SVP Kraig Yarbrough Sells 1,302 Shares of Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $16,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kraig Yarbrough also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 17th, Kraig Yarbrough sold 2,000 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $24,480.00.
Texas Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %
TCBS stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.
Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Texas Community Bancshares
About Texas Community Bancshares
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Community Bancshares
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.