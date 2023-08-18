Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.22. The company had a trading volume of 666,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.49. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 84,994 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

