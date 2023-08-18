TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Insider Purchases $30,000.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) insider Zamaneh Mikhak acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 153.28% and a negative net margin of 3,403.80%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 330,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

