The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Aaron’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AAN stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.39 million, a P/E ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 1.12. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 240,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 236,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Dividend History for Aaron's (NYSE:AAN)

