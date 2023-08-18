The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AAN stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.39 million, a P/E ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 1.12. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 240,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 236,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.