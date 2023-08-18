The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.95 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $107.91 on Friday. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

