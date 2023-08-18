The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,479,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $67,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 611,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

