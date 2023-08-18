The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Director Doug K. Schillinger Acquires 33,000 Shares of Stock

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) Director Doug K. Schillinger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares in the company, valued at $393,789.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIN. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

