The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.65. 69,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,722. The company has a market capitalization of $357.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $49.45.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

