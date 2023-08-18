The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.90. 213,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

