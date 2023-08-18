The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.60. 56,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.