The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

EL opened at $162.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $161.28 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

