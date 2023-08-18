The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $243.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $162.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $161.28 and a 52-week high of $284.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

