The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,346 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $154,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EL opened at $162.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.28 and a 1-year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.