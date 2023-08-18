The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after acquiring an additional 144,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,036. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.61 and its 200 day moving average is $336.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

