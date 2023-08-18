The Goldman Sachs Group Raises YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $8.30

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.30 to $8.30 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 43.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,484,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,149,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,893,000 after buying an additional 870,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 124,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 263,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

