The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.28. 102,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $633.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 156,048 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,858,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,534,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 114,068 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,421,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 312,901 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

