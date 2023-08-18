The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of THG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 128,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $105.76 and a 52 week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -124.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.