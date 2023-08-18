The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is Moran Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 1.7% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hershey worth $43,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock valued at $72,335,743. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.70. 522,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

