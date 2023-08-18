The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.09

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.09 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Shares of HD stock opened at $327.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.67. The company has a market capitalization of $329.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

