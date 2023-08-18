The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Hong Kong and China Gas stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 594,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,053. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

