The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO Sells $188,475.00 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.85. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $162.02.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after acquiring an additional 246,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,740,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,755,000 after acquiring an additional 88,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Middleby by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Middleby by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after buying an additional 699,205 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Middleby

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.