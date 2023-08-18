The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $122.98. The company had a trading volume of 260,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $172.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

