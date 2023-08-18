The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.12. The stock had a trading volume of 911,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,966. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $172.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

