The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CFO Sells $123,197.10 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $152.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,445,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,382. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

