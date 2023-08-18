The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Boosted by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

