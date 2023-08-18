The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 324,500 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. 1,139,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,583. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

