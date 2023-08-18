Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 62,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

