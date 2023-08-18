Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Titan International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TWI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 198,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Titan International has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $746.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 800.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 63.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

