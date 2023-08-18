TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.
TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 101,577 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
