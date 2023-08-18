TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

