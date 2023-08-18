TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TJX opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

