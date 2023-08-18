TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.
Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.25. 2,147,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,230. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
