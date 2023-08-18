TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,230. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,316.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $200,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

