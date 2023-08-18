TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

TJX opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.14.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 4,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

