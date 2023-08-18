TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TJX opened at $88.29 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

