TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:TJX opened at $88.29 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.
TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
