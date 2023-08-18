TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.96 billion-$15.10 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.56-$3.62 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.95.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

