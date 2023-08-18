Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 524 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $334,610.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,702,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,517. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.7 %

ENSG opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.84 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

